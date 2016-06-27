A few of the Pros and Cons of Various Types of Roofs

An Introduction To The Pros And Cons Of Various Roof Types

Being the owner of a property entails many rights and responsibilities over the course of time. Whether the property in question is your personal residence or an investment piece of land with buildings on it, you must ensure that it works well, from the foundation up to the roof. When a roof begins to age significantly or has been through a natural disaster and suffered a great deal of damage, it is usually better to replace the entire thing rather than making a bunch of patches all over the place. Not only will it look better, it will last longer than repeated repair jobs.

There are generally three common choices available to property owners when it comes to roofs. The first is asphalt, the second is wooden shakes and the third is a metal covering. Each of these has pros and cons that you will need to weigh when determining which is right for you.

Asphalt Shingles

Asphalt shingles are a common choice for those seeking an economical solution to their roofing needs. Although these are great choices, they will not provide coverage and protection as long as wood or metal. However, you will get plenty of years from this affordable roofing option.

Wood Shakes

These are available in many different styles and colors so that you can coordinate with the rest of your home. Whether you are going for a colonial look, a modern building or something completely different, you are likely to find a great roofing option that works well with it when you look at the wood shakes choices. However, these are not as inexpensive as asphalt shingles.

Although you are investing a bit more into the roof, the shakes are aesthetically superior to the asphalt shingles. This is important for you if you plan to live there and to buyers if your intention is to put the property on the market once you have completed all of the necessary repairs to it.

Another benefit to wood shakes is that it is easy to replace individual ones. So, if a few are blown away during a horrific storm or a tree falls on top of your home, you will likely not need to replace the entire roof if you have wood shakes. This can save you money in the midst of what is already an uncomfortable situation.

Metal Roofing

The third option, metal roofing, is the longest lasting of the three. However, even though metal roofing is more durable, many people are dissatisfied with the high costs associated with installation and the appearance, which is mediocre at best.

As you can see, there is plenty to consider when planning a roof replacement job. In addition to these choices, you may also have selections within each one regarding color, shape and more. Speak to a professional roofing company to make sure that you find the best choice for all of the roofs on your properties so that they will look and function great for decades to come!

We hope you found this article helpful and it helps with you new roof or roof repair decisions. If you live in the beautiful state of Oregon in the Pacific Northwest like us, here are a few great options for companies to call if you have additional questions or need assistance:

DaBella Exteriors LLC

10300 SW Nimbus Ave P-B

Portland, OR

(503) 641-7676

Dial One Roofing of Oregon Inc.

1515 SW Multnomah Blvd

Portland, OR 97219

(503) 224-7663

A Cut Above Exteriors

12985 NW Cornell Rd

(503) 906-2885

Portland, OR

The Portland Roofers

7811 SE Ellis St

Portland, OR

(503) 639-7663