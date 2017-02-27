Need a Portable Power Bank For Your Mobile Device? Consider These Factors.

Tablets and smartphones have become an integral part of today’s world. These smart devices are ‘multi-talented,’ meaning they can take on many computing tasks with ease, which however comes at a cost, battery drain. An average smartphone will only last 7 hours of constant use before needing a recharge. This can be disheartening especially if you want to remain connected the whole day or are on the move. Power banks (battery packs) however come in handy in such situations as they make it possible for you to recharge your phone or tablet several times.

With many types and brands of power banks on the market today, determining the best one for you can be challenging. This is because there’s more to a battery pack than just its capacity. Some of the important factors/features you should consider when shopping for a power bank are listed below. Just a few of the things to look for when finding the best portable charger for your situation.

1. Capacity and Portability

The unit measure for battery packs is mAh (milliampere-hour). The more mAh rating a power bank has, the more charge it can store before needed a recharge. Most power banks on the market today range from 2000mAh to as much as 20,000mAh. Higher capacity battery packs are however considerably much bigger, heavier, and can charge several devices at the same time. The extra capacity, however, comes at a price. You therefore need to go for a device that can charge your device several times.

2. Number Of Charging Ports and Output Current

The number of charging ports in a power bank depends on with its capacity and the number of devices you need to charge simultaneously. Most high capacity battery packs (5000 mAh and above) have two or more USB ports, with some brands providing a built-in Lightning cable for iPhone, iPads, and iPods. The output current that the battery pack provides is another feature to look out for. While a typical USB charger provides 0.5 to 1.5A of current to charge various devices, some battery packs may provide an output of up to 4A. The higher output translates to faster charging times and ability to charge several devices simultaneously.

3. Build Quality and Other Features

Aside from battery capacity and charge amp ratings, how well the power bank is designed is another factor to put into consideration. Only look for a power bank made by renowned manufacturers and provides a layer of extra features for your own good. Some of the additional features to look for include overcharge protection, short-circuit protection, and over-discharge protection among other features. Some manufacturers include a small monochrome screen displaying the amount of charge left, the number of devices connected, and a built-in torch as well.

With the market flooded with many fake battery packs, you need to be cautious with how you get the device from. You however should look for value for your money by taking all the factors outlined above into consideration.