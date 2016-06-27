What is This New Keto Diet and is it For You?

What Is The Keto Diet and can it benefit you?

The keto diet is another name for the ketogenic diet. It is a diet that centers on low carbohydrates, a moderate amount of protein, and a high amount of fat. The goal of the keto diet is to force your body to burn fat instead of carbohydrates for energy. This results in weight loss and many other health benefits. A great community website with articles and other interesting facts on everything Keto is Soketo.com. You can also find SoKeto on Blogspot.

When you eat foods that are loaded with carbs, your body burns off the carbs first for energy and stores the fat. The fat that is not used accumulates in the liver, muscles, and other organs, leading to weight gain and other health problems. However, when you reduce your consumption of carbs and increase your fat intake instead, your body goes into a state called ketosis. The fat is burned for energy. When the liver breaks down the fat, your body produces ketones, which is source of energy. As you continue with the keto diet, your body becomes more efficient in burning off fat.

The keto diet was originally developed to treat diseases of the nervous system. Some studies have shown that patients suffering from diseases such as epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease exhibited a slowing down of their condition when they were put on this diet. Also, because the keto diet encourages the burning of more fat, it is beneficial in lowering the risk of heart disease. The diet also shows potential in supporting people who are recovering from brain injury. There is still much research to be done in the many benefits of a ketogenic diet, but the results so far have been promising.

The keto diet requires meal planning. A typical keto diet contains 70-75 percent fats, 20-25 percent protein, and 5 percent carbs. It is important to choose the right source for carbs because it can impact the results. Carbs from leafy green vegetables are the best choice. You can also get your carbs from dairy and nuts. Avoid carbs that are sourced from starchy foods such as breads, beans, potatoes, and pasta. Also, keep fruits to a minimum because they contain a high amount of fruit sugar. And of course, you should avoid sugary snacks and junk food.

The fats you eat should be the healthy type, such as fat from nuts, olive oil and coconut oil. Avoid vegetable oil and products that are made from vegetable oil, like mayonnaise. Your diet should include foods like avocado, full-fat dairy products, meat, and fatty fish. Meat is ideal because you get your source of protein and fat at the same time.

Before you start any diet, you should consult with your doctor to make sure that the diet is appropriate for you. Your doctor will need to rule out any health conditions that might not make you a good candidate for this diet.

If the keto diet is appropriate for you, you can enjoy the many health benefits that it provides. You can ease into this diet by slowly adjusting your meals to reflect the appropriate proportions of fats, protein, and carbs. Once you have adjusted, you will see that you can lose weight without starving yourself.