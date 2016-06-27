What is This New Keto Diet and is it For You?

What Is The Keto Diet and can it benefit you?

The keto diet is another name for the ketogenic diet. It is a diet that centers on low carbohydrates, a moderate amount of protein, and a high amount of fat. The goal of the keto diet is to force your body to burn fat instead of carbohydrates for energy. This results in weight loss and many other health benefits. A great community website with articles and other interesting facts on everything Keto is Soketo.com. You can also find SoKeto on Blogspot.

When you eat foods that are loaded with carbs, your body burns off the carbs first for energy and stores the fat. The fat that is not used accumulates in the liver, muscles, and other organs, leading to weight gain and other health problems. However, when you reduce your consumption of carbs and increase your fat intake instead, your body goes into a state called ketosis. The fat is burned for energy. When the liver breaks down the fat, your body produces ketones, which is source of energy. As you continue with the keto diet, your body becomes more efficient in burning off fat.

The keto diet was originally developed to treat diseases of the nervous system. Some studies have shown that patients suffering from diseases such as epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease exhibited a slowing down of their condition when they were put on this diet. Also, because the keto diet encourages the burning of more fat, it is beneficial in lowering the risk of heart disease. The diet also shows potential in supporting people who are recovering from brain injury. There is still much research to be done in the many benefits of a ketogenic diet, but the results so far have been promising.

The keto diet requires meal planning. A typical keto diet contains 70-75 percent fats, 20-25 percent protein, and 5 percent carbs. It is important to choose the right source for carbs because it can impact the results. Carbs from leafy green vegetables are the best choice. You can also get your carbs from dairy and nuts. Avoid carbs that are sourced from starchy foods such as breads, beans, potatoes, and pasta. Also, keep fruits to a minimum because they contain a high amount of fruit sugar. And of course, you should avoid sugary snacks and junk food.

The fats you eat should be the healthy type, such as fat from nuts, olive oil and coconut oil. Avoid vegetable oil and products that are made from vegetable oil, like mayonnaise. Your diet should include foods like avocado, full-fat dairy products, meat, and fatty fish. Meat is ideal because you get your source of protein and fat at the same time.

Before you start any diet, you should consult with your doctor to make sure that the diet is appropriate for you. Your doctor will need to rule out any health conditions that might not make you a good candidate for this diet.

If the keto diet is appropriate for you, you can enjoy the many health benefits that it provides. You can ease into this diet by slowly adjusting your meals to reflect the appropriate proportions of fats, protein, and carbs. Once you have adjusted, you will see that you can lose weight without starving yourself.

A few of the Pros and Cons of Various Types of Roofs

An Introduction To The Pros And Cons Of Various Roof Types

Being the owner of a property entails many rights and responsibilities over the course of time. Whether the property in question is your personal residence or an investment piece of land with buildings on it, you must ensure that it works well, from the foundation up to the roof. When a roof begins to age significantly or has been through a natural disaster and suffered a great deal of damage, it is usually better to replace the entire thing rather than making a bunch of patches all over the place. Not only will it look better, it will last longer than repeated repair jobs.

There are generally three common choices available to property owners when it comes to roofs. The first is asphalt, the second is wooden shakes and the third is a metal covering. Each of these has pros and cons that you will need to weigh when determining which is right for you.

Asphalt Shingles

Asphalt shingles are a common choice for those seeking an economical solution to their roofing needs. Although these are great choices, they will not provide coverage and protection as long as wood or metal. However, you will get plenty of years from this affordable roofing option.

Wood Shakes

These are available in many different styles and colors so that you can coordinate with the rest of your home. Whether you are going for a colonial look, a modern building or something completely different, you are likely to find a great roofing option that works well with it when you look at the wood shakes choices. However, these are not as inexpensive as asphalt shingles.

Although you are investing a bit more into the roof, the shakes are aesthetically superior to the asphalt shingles. This is important for you if you plan to live there and to buyers if your intention is to put the property on the market once you have completed all of the necessary repairs to it.

Another benefit to wood shakes is that it is easy to replace individual ones. So, if a few are blown away during a horrific storm or a tree falls on top of your home, you will likely not need to replace the entire roof if you have wood shakes. This can save you money in the midst of what is already an uncomfortable situation.

Metal Roofing

The third option, metal roofing, is the longest lasting of the three. However, even though metal roofing is more durable, many people are dissatisfied with the high costs associated with installation and the appearance, which is mediocre at best.

As you can see, there is plenty to consider when planning a roof replacement job. In addition to these choices, you may also have selections within each one regarding color, shape and more. Speak to a professional roofing company to make sure that you find the best choice for all of the roofs on your properties so that they will look and function great for decades to come!

Marketing Online And Offline To Get More Exposure For A New Business

It can be tough to market a new business if you don’t know what some of the best online and offline methods are. You can learn more about what you can do to market a company here. That way, you can pick and choose what you think will work in your situation.

You can try to develop a marketing campaign that you run through social media if you wish to reach out to people while they are using those kinds of sites to chat with their friends and family. Look for the business ad section of the social media site and check to see if they have tools where you can show ads only to certain demographics. That way, you’re spending your money on advertising to people that can use what you have to offer instead of wasting time on ads that people won’t care about at all.

Do you have a local billboard spot where you can pay to have a message about your company put up? There are plenty of graphic artists in most large cities that can help you with this, and if enough people are going by the sign to make it work out in your business growing, it’s worth it to invest in for a while. You can even use it to advertise a website you may have if people are wanting to learn more that are just passing through. Either way, make sure that you find a place with a lot of traffic if you want it to be worth the money.

Emails are a great way to market to people online. The way it works is that you set up a page on your website where people enter their email and name. Don’t just buy a list of emails and start sending people marketing materials because that will not work out in your favor when all is said and done. The problem is that if you get considered a spammer, you will end up on a list and all of your emails will automatically be filtered to spam folders causing your marketing messages to no usually reach people.

Get items that you can give away that have your logo and website on them. For instance, you can get t-shirts printed and have a giveaway so that you are basically getting people to advertise for you for free anytime they wear the items related to your company. You can also give away items like bags for shopping with or a cooler that can be an ad at the beach when people bring it with them. Whatever you can give to people that they will bring out into public can pretty much act as a walking billboard for you!

Marketing your company on the Internet or in other ways can help you to get enough exposure to attract far more customers. It doesn’t matter what your business does, you need to market it so that people are aware of the fact that it exists.

